D51 president Haitz responds to recall effort

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 School Board President Andrea Haitz filed her response to a recall petition aimed at getting her off the board.

We told you earlier this month when a group of Grand Junction residents filed a recall petition.

They claimed she violated her oath of office, causing chaos and catering to a small group of “extremists”.

Haitz is under criticism for the vote to close East Middle School as well as discussions over closing two elementary schools.

In her response, filed Tuesday with the Mesa County Clerk, Haitz called the recall a distraction from the “crucial work” of running schools.

Here is her response in its entirety:

Our community faces several pressing issues, including underpaid teachers, underfunded classrooms, school safety and security, and a decreasing student population. This recall effort is unwarranted, politically motivated, and excessively costly for the school district and taxpayers, amounting to $200,000. As the President of the School board since 2021, I have taken a strong and decisive approach to my role on the School Board, drawing on substantial input from the community, principals, teachers, and staff, as well as data, majority board consensus, and complete transparency to make informed decisions. While everyone may not agree with my decisions, they have been made carefully. The current Board has allowed many hours of unhindered public comment from our community at our Board meetings. While registered voters have the constitutional right to recall elected officials, this right should be exercised responsibly. This recall is an unwelcome distraction from the crucial work of educating our children.

The county clerk will now reject the recall petition so her response can be added to it. The committee backing the recall now must redraft the petition and include Haitz’ statement. We’ll let you know what happens.

