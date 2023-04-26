Environmentalists push for fire retardant weight limits

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past decade, experts estimate more than 200 payloads of fire retardant have made their way into waterways.

Environmentalists say there is concern for water pollution.

A federal judge is now weighing the decision to limit retardant use.

The Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics argued the use of retardant without taking steps to protect water ways is a clear disregard for clean water.

The advocacy group is asking for an injunction barring officials from using aerial retardant until they get a pollution permit.

A 2011 government decision mandates retardant only be used in zones deemed to threaten human life or public safety.

