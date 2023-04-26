Equal pay equal work

Denver, Colo. (KKCO) -

The House of State Affairs passed Senate Bill 105—an update to the state’s Equal Pay for Equal Work law, which will increase fairness and transparency in the workplace. Today in Colorado, women that work full time, year-round are paid only 83 percent of what men are being paid. In 2019, Colorado became the first state to require job postings to include more details like pay range and benefits.

“The update to the original equal pay law will promote career opportunities and equal pay for women by simplifying requirements, improving back pay provisions and preventing bottlenecks in investigation and enforcement,” said Representative Jennifer Bacon.

The newly improved bill will ensure that the Department of Labor and Employment has the resources to investigate and enforce claims of unequal pay, extend backpay up to 6 years to those who have been unequally paid, and will make improvements to the requirements that employers must abide by when being transparent in a job posting.

