Equal pay equal work

Senate Bill 105: Ensure Equal Pay for Equal Work
Senate Bill 105: Ensure Equal Pay for Equal Work
By Melissa Wright
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denver, Colo. (KKCO) -

The House of State Affairs passed Senate Bill 105—an update to the state’s Equal Pay for Equal Work law, which will increase fairness and transparency in the workplace. Today in Colorado, women that work full time, year-round are paid only 83 percent of what men are being paid. In 2019, Colorado became the first state to require job postings to include more details like pay range and benefits.

“The update to the original equal pay law will promote career opportunities and equal pay for women by simplifying requirements, improving back pay provisions and preventing bottlenecks in investigation and enforcement,” said Representative Jennifer Bacon.

The newly improved bill will ensure that the Department of Labor and Employment has the resources to investigate and enforce claims of unequal pay, extend backpay up to 6 years to those who have been unequally paid, and will make improvements to the requirements that employers must abide by when being transparent in a job posting.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle
Police lights generic
Gateway shooting was not a 4/20 party, attendees say
Opelika residents gather to remember a local victim of Dadeville shooting
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

Grand Junction Police Department
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks community partnerships
Mesa county crime stoppers
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks community relationships
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week