Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail

In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra...
In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra Brown. Colorado officials say the former elections manager, Brown, who worked for a county clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment, has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the alleged scheme. Brown served as elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former Mesa County Elections Manager is headed to jail this Friday.

A judge sentenced Sandra Brown to 30 days and two years probation.

Prosecutors accused her of helping former county clerk Tina Peters make copies of election computer hard drives in 2021.

A Grand Jury indicted Peters for election fraud.

The judge told Brown he can yank this sentence and impose a far longer one if she does not comply with her promise to testify against Peters.

