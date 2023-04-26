Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former Mesa County Elections Manager is headed to jail this Friday.
A judge sentenced Sandra Brown to 30 days and two years probation.
Prosecutors accused her of helping former county clerk Tina Peters make copies of election computer hard drives in 2021.
A Grand Jury indicted Peters for election fraud.
The judge told Brown he can yank this sentence and impose a far longer one if she does not comply with her promise to testify against Peters.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.