Rain ends tonight, the next round arrives Thursday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Unsettled weather early this week will end, and warmer, brighter weather will prevail through the first half of Thursday. Then, there are some changes that mean another round of rain and snow for the end of the week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with spotty areas of rain and snow on the high terrain. Sunset is at 8:01 PM. We’ll cool from lower 50s at 6 PM to middle 40s through 10 PM. Areas of rain and snow will fade to an end between about midnight and 2 AM. The rest of tonight will be mainly cloudy, otherwise, with slow clearing beginning by sunrise. Low temperatures by morning will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 30 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start partly to mostly cloudy, but the day will brighten as the clouds clear. High temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 64 degrees around Nucla.

Some Changes In Our Forecast

Previous forecasts showed a developing storm system over western Canada riding the jet stream southeastward across Colorado. That system would have primarily affected the Front Range and the Eastern Plains. Newer forecast data indicate this system is trending farther west. That has implications on our forecast, so there are some changes in our forecast for Thursday and Friday to let you know about.

Our Next Weather Maker

The updated forecast shows a mainly dry Thursday, but clouds will increase during the day. Rain and mountain snow are growing increasingly likely for Thursday night and early Friday morning. Lingering rain on Friday morning will end by around mid-morning, then the rest of the day will be marked by clearing. It’s a significant change that adds more water to run off into the rising rivers. Otherwise, this is mostly overnight rainfall, so the change to the foreast is of relatively small impact on our day-to-day plans overall.

Warming This Weekend

Aside from that small hiccup, the forecast for warming this weekend and early next week is on track. Many of us could be nearing 80 degrees by Sunday. A handful of us could break 80 degrees on Monday - some of us for the first time this season.

