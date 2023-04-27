Bill signed by Gov. Polis allows farmers to repair their own equipment

Colorado’s agriculture industry is getting the go-ahead to repair critical farm equipment.
Colorado’s agriculture industry is getting the go-ahead to repair critical farm equipment.(USDA / Preston Keres)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s agriculture industry is getting the go-ahead to repair critical farm equipment.

HB23-1011 is allowing farmers and ranchers to repair their farm equipment. Before the bill, all equipment had to be sent to manufacturers to be repaired.

Governor Jared Polis signed the bill making it a deceptive practice for manufacturers to delay or fail to provide resources for equipment repairs.

While the bill allows farmers and ranchers more control over their equipment there are limits.

The bill does not allow owners of farm equipment to make modifications that deactivate safety notification systems. All farm equipment is required to be in compliance with emission laws.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Police lights generic
Gateway shooting was not a 4/20 party, attendees say

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Will Applegate
Athlete of the Week: Will Applegate
Athlete of the week - Will Applegate
Athlete of the week - Will Applegate
The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill to combat deceptive ticket sale practices.
House passes bill to combat deceptive ticket sale practices
LINCOLN PARK-MOYER POOL IS ALL CLOSED FOR WINTER. BUT BEFORE IT OPENS IT'LL NEED A LOT OF...
Lincoln park pool improvements for 2023 season