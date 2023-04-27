House passes bill to combat deceptive ticket sale practices

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill to combat deceptive ticket sale practices.

SB23-060 passed with a 49-16 vote. The bill also known as the Consumer Protection in Event Ticketing Sales would implement new protections for consumers when purchasing tickets online.

The bill would require a ticket reseller to physically have a copy of tickets they wish to sell before marketing them to the public.

Mimic websites are also being targeted. The bill prohibits mimic sites from advertising tickets to consumers, posing under the assumption that the website is a legitimate one.

Representative Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora said, “You can’t have a website that looks substantially similar to a venue’s website, and you know, with any intent to mislead folks.”

The bill is also targeting website bots used to jack up prices.

“We address situations like speculative ticketing, the use of bots, which, you know, adds to this problem immensely.” Rep. Lindsay said.

Sponsors of the bill said consumers are going to be able to see artists they really want without having to worry about losing money.

Online companies would also be required to display “all-in prices” which include the service charge price and other fees required to purchase the ticket.

