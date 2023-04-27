Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Springer called it “escapist entertainment,” while others saw the show as contributing to a dumbing-down decline in American social values.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer’s since 1970, in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is Sandra...
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle

Latest News

Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye, front, celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche...
Kartye scores in NHL debut, Kraken lead series 3-2 over Avs
Athlete of the Week: Will Applegate
Athlete of the Week: Will Applegate
Colorado’s agriculture industry is getting the go-ahead to repair critical farm equipment.
Bill signed by Gov. Polis allows farmers to repair their own equipment
Athlete of the week - Will Applegate
Athlete of the week - Will Applegate