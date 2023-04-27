Spring storm brings wind, rainy spots, and mountain snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system will focus on the mountains tonight, and it will graze us just to the east. It’s just close enough to us for some gusty wind, some spotty rain, and some snow on the higher terrain.

Tonight & Friday

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and gusty. Most of us will stay dry this evening aside from a stray shower. Winds will blow at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph. Sunset is at 8:03 PM. We’ll cool from near 70 degrees at 6 PM to upper 50s by 10 PM.

A wave of valley rain and mountain snow will track from north to south across Western Colorado tonight. It will arrive just after 10 PM around Grand Junction and clear south of the state line before 6 AM. Some areas will stay dry and miss the rain and snow completely. Where rain falls, it will likely be brief, lasting a little over an hour at the most. Wind will diminish after the rain, and we’ll turn colder by morning. Low temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez.

Friday will start with lingering clouds. The day will brighten as the sun comes out, and what’s left of the wind will diminish. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 63 degrees around Delta, and 66 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

After this bout of unsettled weather moves away on Friday morning, a strong, warm area of high pressure well expand eastward from the West Coast on Friday afternoon and Saturday. That high pressure will start shifting eastward on Sunday and Monday and settles overhead through Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep us rain free and unseasonably warm through at least next Wednesday. The warmest days - Sunday and Monday - will reach top temperatures in the lower 80s. Even the days that don’t reach 80s will not be far behind.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.