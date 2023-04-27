Wind and rain to increase Thursday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One storm system is exiting Colorado to the east after leaving snow on the ground in the mountains. It is bringing tornadoes and damaging severe thunderstorms to the Southern Plains. A second storm system is approaching from the north, and it’s likely to bring more valley rain and mountain snow to Colorado Thursday night and Friday morning.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is the approaching storm system. It’s currently over central Alberta. It will become better organized and come together tonight and Thursday morning as it crosses the border into Montana. It will gain some steam as it tracks southward. Spotty showers are possible across Western Colorado after about 3 PM Thursday. A brief round of widespread valley rain and mountain snow will enter our area from the north between about 9 PM and midnight Thursday night. Once rain and snow begin, it likely will not last more than an hour or two. We’ll be finished with the rain and mountain snow in Western Colorado by about 5-7 AM Friday. The mountains will get the brunt of this storm. We will just get a glancing blow and only limited moisture.

Wind Increases

Wind is a worth a mention here, too. Wind will increase with the approach of this storm system from the north. It’s not a big deal for most of the day Thursday, but after about 3-4 PM, it will become increasingly gusty. Gusts can go as high as 45-55 mph overnight. Wind will linger through Friday morning, but it should gradually diminish through the day.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:02 PM. We’ll cool from mid-60s around 6 PM to lower 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 31 degrees around Cortez. Thursday starts sunny, but clouds and wind will increase in the afternoon and evening. Rain and mountain snow will increase after dark. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 66 degrees around Montrose, 68 degrees around Delta, and 70 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.