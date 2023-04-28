Former Tina Peters ally Sandra Brown jailed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sandra Brown, a former Mesa County Elections Manager and ally of embattled former county clerk Tina Peters, began the first day of her 30-day sentence today.

Prosecutors accused Brown of helping Peters make copies of election computer hard drives in 2021, charging her with attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct. Brown pleaded guilty in November of last year in a bid to cut a plea deal with the prosecution in exchange for a lighter sentence.

“There were things going on that I should have questioned and I didn’t,” Brown told Judge Matthew Barrett.

Brown’s deal would allow her felony conviction to be expunged after two years if she complies with the conditions set by Barrett.

In August of 2022 Peters’ chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, also pleaded guilty under a deal that required her to testify against Peters. Court documents say that Knisely admitted that she knew about and participated in a “scheme with Tina Peters and other identified people to deceive public servants from both the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and Mesa County.”

State election officials were made aware of the security breach when a photo and video containing confidential voting system passwords were shared to multiple online platforms.

