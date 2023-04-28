Warm high pressure offers a dry, warming weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The storm system that brought the wind last night also brought some spotty rain to our valleys and some snow to the mountains. That storm system has moved on, and it’s bringing a threat of severe thunderstorms to parts of Texas and Louisiana. The severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and destructive hail.

Our Next Weather Maker: High Pressure

Our weather usually comes from the west. To our west, high pressure extends high into the atmosphere. It is centered over northern California and Nevada. Wind flows clockwise around high pressure. The north-to-south wind flow will keep a cool flow into Colorado tonight and tomorrow morning. That’s also a dry wind. Dry air warms and cools faster than humid air, so the sun is going to do some work to boost our temperatures for our Saturday afternoon. The warming that begins on Saturday will become even bigger and more noticeable on Sunday. Even bigger warming will happen as the center of the high pressure drifts east of us, and a warming southwest-to-northeast wind flow works together with the warm sun to warm us into the 80s early next week.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be warm and sunny, though mornings will still have a small nip to them. Saturday will warm from mid-30s to near 40 in the morning to the low-to-mid 70s in the afternoon. Sunday will warm from the low-to-mid 40s to the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 60s at 6 PM to lower 50s by 10 PM. Sunset is at 8:04 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and unseasonably cool. Low temperatures by morning will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 31 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be sunny with a passing cloud or two. The morning will start with some chill, but the day will quickly become unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Chance For Rain

Our next chance for rain is not a big chance for rain. A Pacific disturbance will pass overhead on Wednesday and Thursday. It will bring more clouds, but most of the precipitation will end up falling over the mountains. Some stray showers are possible, but most of us will end up staying dry.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.