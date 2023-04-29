The Top 50 NFL Draft Pick with Ties to Grand Junction

By Garrett Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:50 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Luke Musgrave was the 42nd overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and has ties to the Grand Valley.

Musgrave, a tight end out of Oregon State was selected by in the second round by the Green Bay Packers. Musgrave is the son of Doug Musgrave, and the nephew of Bill Musgrave.

Luke’s uncle Bill was the 1985 Athlete of the Year for the state of Colorado playing football for the Grand Junction Tigers playing quarterback and safety.

On top of that Bill served as the Denver Broncos quarterback coach and offensive coordinator between 2017 and 2019.

Bill and Doug both played their college football at the University of Oregon.

Luke, meanwhile, a native of Bend, Ore. played his college ball at his Dad and Uncle’s Rival school in Oregon State.

