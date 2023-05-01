Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re digging through local government budgets to see how your money is spent.

A typical budget details things like wages and insurance, and in Grand Junction there is another line called “other compensation.”

When we saw that, we started asking questions. Experts say what we found illustrates our changing economy. The pandemic changed the way cities like Grand Junction do business.

”The workforce for municipalities in America has become a total seller’s market,” said Richard Greene. His firm, Barrett and Greene, is a leader in state and local government policy. He’ll tell you private businesses outbid and outpace public employers in recruiting employees.

”So the public sector needs to do something to make up for the gap in some way. And bonuses, which is your topic, is one way they can do it, at least to retain people so they’re not lured away by a private sector firm that’s offering them, you know, 10 percent more, or 15 percent more,” said Greene.

Enter Grand Junction and a total of nearly $1.5 million in other compensation for 2022. We went to city hall looking for answers. Here’s what we got:

It consists of 274 single spaced pages outlining over 1100 separate “Thank you” payments to employees. 703 of those totaled $1500 each. You can read all 274 pages in detail by clicking this link.

”People work for the public sector really aren’t there for the money in the first place, particularly, but they need the money. They do really appreciate a supervisor who appreciates their work. A bonus can help to accomplish that,” said Greene.

That’s the way City Manager Greg Caton put it when he wrote to the city’s full time and part time benefited employees. The letter is dated April 19, 2022.

Email regarding the $1,500 compensation (City of Grand Junction)

In it, he writes every full and part-time benefited employee would receive $1,500 their next paycheck.

The city clerk explained it as a way to retain valuable staff as the labor market became increasingly competitive.

"Request for Records Detailing the Amount of a Bonus to City Employees" from City Records Manager Debbie Kemp. (City of Grand Junction)

“Right now, the fundamental thing that stopping governments from getting the work done that they want to isn’t really a lack of resources. It’s lack of other people to use the resources,” said Greene.

But, there’s more than $1,500 bonuses and $25 stipends in this massive report. We found 297 entries called stay bonus. They range from $150 to $300. So, we fired off two emails to ask the city council and mayor to explain where the totals came from.

"Salary survey/compensation" email sent by KKCO/KJCT staff to City of Grand Junction leadership. (KKCO/KJCT)

No answer.

We asked city spokesperson Sara Spaulding the same question. She said we’d need to file a public records request. We did. That’s the only way we got the email from the city manager to employees or the list of additional compensation.

And, no one from the city will answer our questions on camera.

We dug through 2021 agendas and found this December 2021 meeting.

In it, city manager Caton explained $4.6 million in wage increases for employees. But, we couldn’t find a specific mention of the $1.5 million in stipends or bonuses.

You can find the line in every single department’s budget. But you can’t tell who it went to, or why, unless you file a public records request.

Greene explains it this way. “The question you might ask yourself is an exchange, do you trust your government sufficiently to give them the flexibility to give bonuses, without you knowing in advance, that’s what the payroll is going to be in exchange for your government being able to actually deliver the service?”

