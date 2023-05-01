Temperatures continue to warm across the Western Slope.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our Next 24 hours:

Throughout our Sunday, we started with mostly sunny skies before some cloud cover moved, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Overall, it has been another comfortable day across the Western Slope, and this evening and overnight will be no different.

We will stay under partly cloudy skies overnight as low temperatures will sit in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and mid to lower 40s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

Tomorrow, we will continue the trend of warm temperatures as Monday’s highs will sit in the mid-80s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 70s for Montrose and Cortez. Clouds will continue to become scattered, leading to another day of partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for Monday will start to feel like early summer.

Upcoming Week:

Temperatures will ease off on Tuesday, remaining in the 70-degree range for all four locations. Cloud cover will increase on Tuesday, with some of our mountains across the Western Slope receiving a quick pop-up shower like up on the Grand Mesa. Most activity will remain along the Front Range, Foothills, and Central Mountains.

Rain chances increase again by Thursday, and temperatures continue to cool, with Montrose falling into the mid-60s while Grand Junction will stay in the lower 70s. Some of our Mountains can receive another chance of a few scattered showers, but snowfall will be more likely. We do not expect this to produce significant accumulation, but it can make mountain roads slightly slick.

Conditions remain dry for our Friday and into the weekend as temperatures by Saturday will revert and slowly start rising again.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.