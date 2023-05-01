White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sandra Brown sentenced to jail
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
The act would delist gray wolves from the endangered species list.
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Large police response in Grand Junction trailer court
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons send Mexico cartel’s cheap fentanyl into US
Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos when bees began to swarm.
Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says
The FBI says it doesn't have any tips and is running into dead ends.
Manhunt continues for man accused of gunning down neighbors