Aviation mass casualty exercise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday morning, emergency response teams conducted a full-scale emergency exercise at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Over 20 agencies participated in the training, including Grand Junction Fire Department, Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Coroner, Mesa County Sheriffs office, and St. Mary’s Medical Center to name a few.

Emergency responders practiced a plane crash. Actors were covered in makeup and given scenarios to act out with their fake injuries.

A small fire was lit in a field just off of horizon drive and I-70 that was quickly snuffed with water.

Exercises like this are to occur every three years.

