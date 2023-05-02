Colorado Mesa University awards high school students scholarship money

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High school seniors around the valley committed to colleges on Monday.

Admissions staff from Colorado Mesa University presented scholarship checks which showcased the total scholarship dollars awarded to the senior class of each high school around the valley.

Fruita high school seniors received the most scholarship dollars at $1,272,120. Central High earned $1,264,752. Grand Junction High will get $1,074,712. Palisade will get $962,528 and Caprock Academy is getting $271,448.

Kim Medina, the assistant Vice President for enrollment management at CMU, said the scholarships awarded were based on the grades of students. She also said students can have scholarships for up to four years.

“They’ve earned these scholarships and combine them, and the awards are four year awards. They get to have those scholarships that are renewable for up to four years.” Medina said.

Money funding the scholarships came from funds CMU set aside along with donors who provide funds for scholarships.

