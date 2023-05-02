EXCLUSIVE: Grand Junction Airport PIO talks today’s mass casualty exercise

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re driving along I-70 this morning and afternoon and notice a large police presence at the GJ airport, do not be alarmed. Today is the mass casualty exercise that happens every three years.

Linde Marshall, the acting Public Information Officer for the GJ Airport said, “we bring together all of our emergency partners and mutual aid partners and we practice. Today is an opportunity to test the plan to see if there are any places that we can improve.”

Public departments that will be there are GJPD, GJFD, FBI, American Red Cross. They will also be stress testing their systems.

According to Linde, this will not impact any travel for airline passengers. Also, residents are asked to not call 911 if you or someone you know sees the large emergency presence at the airport.

