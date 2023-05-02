Grand Junction Regional Airport mass casualty exercise Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Regional Airport will be the scene of a mass casualty exercise.

On Tuesday a large first responder presence can be seen at the Grand Junction Regional Airport starting at 9 am.

The joint mass casualty exercise is being held at the southern part of the airport.

Regularly scheduled flights and traffic are not expected to be impacted by the event.

The purpose of the exercise is to give airport staff, first responders, mutual aid partners and hospital staff the opportunity to train for a real aircraft emergency.

Mock patients will be transported to the Community Hospital emergency department in partnership with the Colorado Mesa University EMT program using their training ambulance.

