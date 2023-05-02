Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Ranger!

Ranger is well behaved, friendly and active. He can gear up to play or go on walks then chill inside with you. He loves carrying sticks and is just a cute lovable boy.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 5/6/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog? You can complete adoption application here.

