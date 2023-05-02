Meals on Wheels Mesa County talks their Pet Vet Program

Meals on Wheels Mesa County pet vet program
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Seniors living in our community are given the opportunity to get $500 per year from Meals on Wheels Mesa County for their pets through the Pet Vet Program.

Meals on Wheels Director, Amanda de Bock explained, “in 2020, we received a donation through the Western Colorado Community Foundation to help seniors pay their vet bills. Every year we offer $500 to meals on wheels clients to help pay their vet bills.”

You do have to be a client for at least three months in order to receive the funds. For more information, including how to sign up for the program, visit here.

