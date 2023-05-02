Mesa Co commissioners talk health department finances in executive session

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County commissioners met in executive session Tuesday after sources said they received more information about the county health department’s financial conduct.

We first told you in February how the Executive Director of the Health Department, Jeff Kuhr, is under an independent audit.

Claims Kuhr misused tax dollars, bought alcohol for employees with tax money and didn’t keep accurate records sparked the audit.

The county’s attorney told us today since the last executive session focused on this issue, officials received new information from former health department employees regarding “financial misdeeds.”

Dan Rubenstein, the District Attorney, tells us he was invited to the executive session to go over information relevant to an investigation and to look at anything that might results in a request for additional investigation into further actions.

We submitted a records request of any newly received documents viewed in executive session.

We will update you when we learn more.

