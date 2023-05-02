Mesa Co commissioners talk health department finances in executive session

Closed door meeting second this year
Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health
Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County commissioners met in executive session Tuesday after sources said they received more information about the county health department’s financial conduct.

We first told you in February how the Executive Director of the Health Department, Jeff Kuhr, is under an independent audit.

Claims Kuhr misused tax dollars, bought alcohol for employees with tax money and didn’t keep accurate records sparked the audit.

The county’s attorney told us today since the last executive session focused on this issue, officials received new information from former health department employees regarding “financial misdeeds.”

Dan Rubenstein, the District Attorney, tells us he was invited to the executive session to go over information relevant to an investigation and to look at anything that might results in a request for additional investigation into further actions.

We submitted a records request of any newly received documents viewed in executive session.

We will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Sandra Brown sentenced to jail
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

Mass casualty practice
Full scale mass casualty exercise
Wildfire burn scars increase the risk of flooding
Wildfire burn scars increase risk of flooding
Free COVID-19 tests ending soon
Mesa Co to phase out free Covid-19 tests
The newest members of the Grand Junction City Council were sworn in this week.
Grand Junction City Council members sworn in