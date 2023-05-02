Montrose County addresses snowmelt flooding concerns

Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose flooding graphic(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Western Slope counties are working to make sure the flooding impact isn’t too severe.

“The flooding kind of has, you know, subsided a little bit, just because of mother nature’s help. The cooler temperatures that we had last couple of weeks have slowed the flooding down to more of a little bit of a manageable pace,” said Scott Hawkins, Montrose County emergency manager.

Hawkins explained this year; it’s different. “Because on the plateau, it’s still at 32.4 inches of equivalent water sitting up there.”

So there’s quite a bit of water. It’s the wettest year recorded in the last 37 on the plateau. So, what does this mean for Montrose residents? “We just don’t know,” said Hawkins. “It just depends on how fast it comes off.”

As we get into May, rising temperatures increase the melt rate. That could cause flooding in some areas. “For this week, it looks like it’s going to drop back into the middle 60s, which will help slow that water meltdown,” said Hawkins.

Still, the county is closely monitoring water levels and prepping. “We still have the sandbags stations that we’re doing for citizens,” said Hawkins.

In Montrose, sandbags can be picked up at the southwest corner of Park Avenue and the San Juan bypass.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Sandra Brown sentenced to jail
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance
Mesa Co proposes rubbish ordinance

Latest News

VA Western Colorado Health Care System
VA Hospital participates in mock plane crash
Dirk Clingman applying makeup to mass casualty actor.
Aviation mass casualty exercise
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels Mesa County talks their Pet Vet Program
GRPOTW
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week