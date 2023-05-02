Scattered rain and snow return this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another round of rain and snow is expected to pop up mostly over the higher elevations of the Western Slope through the afternoon and evening.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue across much of the Western Slope as the morning round of rain and snow over the western half of the region continues to wind down through lunch time. Better moisture moves farther east through the afternoon, bringing a second round of rain and snow to the eastern half of the region. A couple of quick showers cannot be completely ruled out in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, but the better rain chances will stay east of us. We should see a bit more sunshine this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Rain and snow showers will pop up over mostly the High Country and along the Continental Divide through the afternoon, then things should once again start winding down later this evening and into the overnight hours. Mostly clear to clear skies should settle into place before sunrise Wednesday morning with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Clouds increase once again through the day on Wednesday and we could once again see some more mountain showers and storms, but the valleys should once again stay mostly dry with highs in the middle 70s.

Snow Melt Flooding Update

The only significant changes to yesterday’s flood alerts due to snow melt is the addition of a Flood Warning until 6 PM Friday for Elkhead Creek. This includes portions of Highway 40 between Craig and Hayden. A Flood Warning is still in effect for the Dolores River--including Highway 141 and Gateway, and a Flood Advisory is still in effect for portions of the Dolores and San Miguel Rivers--including Naturita, Bedrock, Slick Rock, and Uravan until further notice. A Flood Watch continues for much of the Yampa River basin, including Highway 40 from the Utah state line through Steamboat Springs, until 6 PM Saturday. This also includes the cities of Rangely and Meeker. Rivers and creeks are expected to start cresting through the middle of the week.

Unsettled End of the Week

Scattered showers will once again develop across the Western Slope on Thursday, and it looks like this could be our best chance to see some of that rain down in the valleys by Thursday afternoon and evening. We’ll dry out some on Friday, but clouds will continue to stick around, and temperatures will start turning a bit cooler as well. Mostly cloudy skies continue through the weekend and even into early next week, and we’ll watch for small chances of rain to continue as well.

