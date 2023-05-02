Spotty showers possible, but most rain falls over the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers have been few today, as expected. Most of the rain and snow have fallen over the mountains. A weather pattern favoring scattered showers over the mountains with potential for a few showers here on the Western Slope will lock in. The chance for rain will be better on some days than on others.

Spotty Showers Possible

Wednesday’s showers will mostly be over the mountains. A few late afternoon showers are possible, but the air in the lowest 2,000 of the atmosphere is so dry that most of the showers will be virga. In other words, the rain may fall from the clouds, but it’s more likely to evaporate well above the ground rather than actually falling to the ground. The cooler parts of the day - mornings and evenings after sunset - will be the most opportune times for those showers with the exception of areas in close proximity to the higher terrain.

This is the case through Sunday. The afternoons have at least a chance for spotty to scattered showers. Most of the activity will be over the High Country.

Our Next Weather Maker

A bigger storm system will arrive on Monday. We have started trending up with the chance for rain on Monday, and we’ll likely continue increasing that chance for rain as confidence in the forecast continues. It’s too early at this point to try to pin down the timing or other details, but just know that we’re watching a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that is likely to bring us some rain and perhaps some mountain snow.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Sunset is at 8:08 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 49 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few afternoon showers. Most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees in Grand Junction, 76 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 77 degrees around Cortez.

