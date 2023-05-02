VA Hospital participates in mock plane crash

VA Western Colorado Health Care System
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction VA Medical Center participated in the Grand Junction Regional Airport mass casualty exercise. The event allowed airport staff, first responders, and hospital staff to train for a major emergency. More than 20 agencies were involved.

Mock patients were transported to the VA Medical Center and Community Hospital.

Stephanie McAntee, Public Affairs Officer at VA Medical Center, said their participation is part of its fourth mission, which is to improve preparedness for war, terrorism, and national emergencies.

