Wendy’s brings back the Strawberry Frosty for summer

Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Wendy’s announced the return of the Strawberry Frosty on Tuesday and is available now.

The Strawberry Frosty joins the Chocolate Frosty and replaces the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time.

“Wendy’s Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers’ palates last summer,” said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer’s menu!”

The Strawberry Frosty made its first appearance in 2022.

Wendy’s also announced two new items to their Made To Crave Menu - the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries.

