Wildfire burn scars increase risk of flooding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 2020 was an historic wildfire season in Colorado, and across the country.

From Pine Gulch to East Troublesome, to Cameron Peak and Grizzly Creek wildfires, the scars are still evident and are expected to pose a flash flood risk again this year.

Rain and possibly even thunderstorms are expected this week across much of the state. The question is, how much of a flood risk is there in those areas?

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.