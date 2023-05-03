‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a...
A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a shooting on Wednesday.(Source: WSB/CNN)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. Return for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Sandra Brown sentenced to jail
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman
Hanging Lake
Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake Trailhead
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson