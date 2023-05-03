Colorado Parks and Wildlife discusses where it will source wolves for reintroduction

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re following reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife doesn’t know where it will get wolves for the state’s reintroduction program. It’s supposed to start by the end of this year.

CPW anticipates transferring about 30 to 50 wolves to Colorado over 3 to 5 years. Colorado wants to source wolves from the northern Rockies states like Idaho and Montana or other states like Oregon or Washington.

But here’s the catch we reached out to Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They tell us there haven’t been any formal discussions with Colorado, and there’s more a deal to transfer wolves from Montana to Colorado would take four to six months. That’s because of a mandated environmental impact statement and public hearings.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Sandra Brown sentenced to jail
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

Hanging Lake
Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake Trailhead
The fire involves a full load of railroad ties.
Train car crashes on fire in Palisade
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week