Delta Correctional Facility evacuated due to flooding

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Corrections reports that the entire Delta Correctional Facility is being evacuated.

All inmates have been evacuated, officials report, but some staff are still on the prison campus.

Access to the building is limited, and officials expressed concern about how to get food and medicine to the inmates.

This story is actively developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

