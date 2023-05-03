The Governor’s push to densify zoning across Colorado might not be dead after all

Centrist Democrats in the State Senate gutted the bill - but now House Democrats are trying to revive the plan that would allow more housing to be built in more
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Centrist Democrats in the State Senate gutted the bill - but now House Democrats are trying to revive the plan that would allow more housing to be built in more places - even if city leaders don’t like it.

The Governor’s biggest priority of this legislative session was fiercely opposed by local leaders - Republicans and Democrats - who worried about a loss of local control.

It got watered down by moderate Democrats into just a housing needs study.

But more progressive Dems in the House are bringing back the ideas of lifting local restrictions on accessory dwelling units and increasing housing density along transit corridors.

