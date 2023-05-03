Grand Junction fire crews scramble to brush fire

Smoke fills air along river bank
Fire breaks out along trail in Grand Junction
Fire breaks out along trail in Grand Junction(Josh Vorse | KKCO)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Emergency crews are scrambling to knock down flames on the River Trail near Railroad Avenue.

We’re told several fire trucks and crews are on scene and smoke is clouding the area.

Our crew explains it appears a couple of trees are on fire.

We’re told no one’s been injured.

But we’re waiting for a confirmation on what started the fire.

We’ll update you here and on air as soon as we learn more information.

