“High Risk” operation in Delta

Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, Delta Police was working in connection with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT in the 400 block of Riley Lane for a high-risk operation. All residents in the immediate area were advised to stay indoors and shelter in place.

Residents should have received a Delta County Emergency Alert. We will update you on-air and online when we get more information.

