Mudslide blocks access to Hanging Lake Trailhead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Check out this picture sent to us by the U.S. Department of Agriculutre.

These are from Monday afternoon after a large mudslide occurred around the Hanging Lake rest area Road. This slide is affecting only the rest area and is not impacting Glenwood Canyon or I-70. Nobody was injured or trapped from the debris. The trail to Hanging Lake and the lake itself are not impacted by this debris flow.

According to the website, Hanging Lake Trail is temporarily closed until Friday May 5th.

“We have been actively contacting all reservation holders during this closure and refunding charges or rescheduling visitors for a later date,” said Ken Murphy of H20 Ventures, which operates the reservation system.

Hanging Lake (KKCO/KJCT)

