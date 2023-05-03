Rivers rising, overflowing with more rain and snow melt to come

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More rain and more snow melt means rivers will continue rising.

Flooding Happening

Rivers and the creeks and streams that are tributaries to the rivers are rising. Many are overflowing their banks already. Others are expected to begin flooding between now and this weekend.

The Gunnison River just south of Grand Junction was at 9.87 feet on Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to rise above its action level of 10 feet, flooding areas along the west bank of the river just north of the Highway 141 bridge.

The Gunnison River at Delta is rising, too, although it is expected to stay below its flood and action stages. However, the tributaries that flows down the slopes of the Uncompahgre Plateau through Montrose and feed into the Gunnison River to the north are overflowing and flooding parts of both Montrose and Delta. There are no gauges monitoring those smaller rivers, creeks, and streams, so they’re more difficult for us to monitor.

The Gunnison River joins the Colorado River and flows westward, then southwestward through Utah. The Colorado River at the state line , downstream from where the Gunnison River joins, was measured at 9.92 feet on Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to rise to around 11 feet on Friday, staying well below its action stage and its flood stage.

The Dolores River near Cisco, Utah is flooding. It was measured on Wednesday afternoon at 14.54 feet - above its moderate flood stage of 14 feet. It is expected to crest on Saturday at just over 16 feet - just over major flood stage.

The Dolores River runs south through Bedrock, Colorado . The river was measured on Wednesday afternoon at 7.37 feet. It is expected to rise to nearly 10 feet - just above its action stage where minor flooding of nearby low-lying areas begins.

Rivers that are not flooding are still running higher than normal. High rivers have fast flowing water that makes them extremely dangerous for swimming. The banks of the rivers can become saturated, and they break easily. That will send you into the river if you’re standing on the bank when it breaks. So merely standing near the river can be dangerous.

More Water For the Rivers

There’s still a lot of snow that will melt and run off into the rivers and their tributaries. Add to that some occasional rain. The rivers are likely to get worse over the next few weeks before they get better. The rivers may subside at times, but there may be a lot of ups and downs in their levels.

Our Next Rain Maker Arrives Overnight

Moisture flowing off of the Pacific Ocean around the eastern edge of low pressure along the California Coast will supply our next chance for rain. A weak disturbance aloft within that moisture flow will help to trigger areas of rain overnight - especially after about 2 AM. That rain will track over our area, and it may linger through the Thursday morning drive, but it should fade to an end by 7-9 AM. After that, the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few stray showers are possible through the afternoon and early evening, but more areas will dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:09 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with areas of rain and high-elevation snow after about 2 AM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be cloudy with areas of rain before about 8 AM. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for one or two showers. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 72 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 70 degrees around Cortez.

