SWAT presence in Delta last night.

SWAT presence in Delta Tuesday
SWAT presence in Delta Tuesday(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s office arrested two men last night for aggravated assault and other charges. The men are accused of stealing a motorcycle and shooting at the owner of it when he followed them.

Deputies said they received an auto theft report before 7 Tuesday morning. 31 year old Humberto Cano-Hernandez, 19 year old Kevin Espinoza, and one other unnamed man were seen loading a motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck by a witness. When the owner decided to follow them, the suspects fired shots at him. The Sheriff’s tell us the man gave a license plate number that led officers to a home in Delta.

The SWAT team searched the home.

Deputies say eight people were inside the residence where the motorcycle was found.

The two men were taken to Mesa County Detention Facility and booked with robbery, first degree assault with a deadly weapon, and others.

