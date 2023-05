GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Union Pacific railroad car caught on fire while heading westbound near Palisade Tuesday night.

A Union Pacific spokesperson tells us the car was carrying railroad ties.

Crews from Palisade, Clifton, and Grand Junction all responded to put the blaze out.

No word on what caused the fire yet.

