Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo is being ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On April 28th, Wells Fargo sent out letters to their customers notifying them that the main branch on Main Street will be permanently closing on August 2nd, 2023.

The closure will not affect anyone’s accounts, according to the letter that was sent out. Also, other area branches will remain open.

The bank has not provided a comment regarding the reason of closure.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Sandra Brown sentenced to jail
Former Mesa Co Elections Manager Sentenced to jail
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
Orchard Avenue shut down Thursday night after three car crash
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police Department are cautioning people to be aware of...
Xcel Energy power outage
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Portion of highway 133 closed between Somerset and Paonia
KKCO Aviation Mass Casualty Exercise with Area First Responders
KKCO Aviation Mass Casualty Exercise with Area First Responders
Fire breaks out along trail in Grand Junction
Grand Junction fire crews scramble to brush fire