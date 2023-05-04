City Council reelects Mayor Anna Stout

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mayor Anna Stout is serving the city of Grand Junction for another year.

In a unanimous vote, city council reelected Anna Stout as mayor with Abe Herman reelected as mayor pro-tem.

This year’s city council is made up of three new members, Cody Kennedy, Scott Beilfuss, and Jason Nguyen

Mayor Stout will serve another year as council president.

