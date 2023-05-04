Flag system implemented to keep river go-er’s safe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado river water levels rose past 9 thousand cubic feet per second. The city of Grand Junction decided to adopt a flag system to keep residents safe.

The warning system uses two flags, a yellow and red. Yellow flags will indicate a moderate hazard to those recreating on the river. Water is flowing less than 9 thousand CFS and tubes are approved for use when that flag is up. A red flag indicates potentially dangerous conditions. Inner tubes should not be used as they run the risk of popping from unseen debris below the surface. The city also says that inflatables should not be used in the butterfly ponds or Los Colonias ponds. Kayaks or stand up paddle boards are permitted.

The city advises everyone to take advantage of the save a life jacket kiosks located at river park and the blue heron boat ramp. These kiosks allow you to use a life jacket for free is one is available, but of course please return them so others can safely enjoy the river too.

