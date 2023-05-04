Flooding concerns in Delta forced some evacuations and enacted a new alert system

High water levels at a small bridge leading to the Delta Correctional Facility
High water levels at a small bridge leading to the Delta Correctional Facility(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:21 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Recent snowmelt and rising temperatures have contributed to flooding in many locations across the Western Slope. One of these locations is Delta County.

The recent flooding in Delta County led to a recent sinkhole along Colorado 133 before Somerset. It also raised water levels of the Gunnison and Uncompagre Rivers, Roubideau Creek, and many others. In Confluence Park, Disc Golf areas were closed due to the high water, and the rapid rise forced the Delta Correctional Facility to evacuate temporarily. It was out of concern on how to get food and medicine to inmates. Currently, inmates are at different facilities across the state during the temporary closure.

Many of the mountains still have several inches to several feet of snowfall. However, with already high water levels, the continuous temperature spike will cause the snow to melt faster rather than slowly throughout the season. With this, Delta has the Delta County Alert System, which county residents can sign up for. When you do, you can get a text message, email, or landline phone call or dispatch about possible disasters affecting residents. Right now, the biggest concern is flooding and moving into the summer season, that can change into wildfires. The alerts can also notify residents of any evacuation notices.

Flooding is the primary concern during the twenty-three spring season runoff, so the county recommends signing up for the alerts. You can do so by visiting this website.

