Grand Valley Orchardists wait out wet winter fallout

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s been a winter of records. Record snowpack. Record rainfall. And now, in the shadow of Mount Garfield and the Grand Mesa, growers count on spring in the wake of a long winter.

“Since December with all the precipitation made, I think we had probably in five months, as much rain as we have usually in the year,” said Rainer Thoma, vineyard manager and winemaker at Grande River Vineyards.

In his business, weather is king.

He’ll tell you this vineyard soil drains fast. That’s perfect.

The vines roots go straight down five to six feet.

Fast draining soil washes minerals toward the roots. That’s one reason grapes grown here boast a one of a kind taste perfect for wine.

Just look around his vineyard and you can see what a wet winter and spring meant.

”As you can see where we’re standing right now is the lawn. Usually, this lawn is brown. And now it’s nice and green just for all the rains we had lately. And the same with the vines. So that’s good.,” said Thoma.

And the numbers back him up

Here’s a look at our First Alert weather data. From December to February a reported 18.9 inches of snow.

That’s the snowiest since 2016.

But here’s what’s critical. The water equivalent totals 2.71 inches.

That is the wettest since 2008. The second wettest in 31 years.

.And the storms just keep rolling in.

Rain could mean growers won’t shell out as much for irrigation pumping.

But there’s a flip side.

Heavy rains, an inch to an inch and a half a week, open the door to problems Rainer doesn’t want.

”Once we get too much foliage, we could get more powdery mildew, for example, downy mildew, certain things established in a vineyard. You don’t really want to get that early in the year,” Thoma explained.

But ask any farmer and they’ll tell you money is made and lost by the weather.

Thoma puts it this way, “In growing peaches, I always call it growing on the edge.”

That’s because of the extreme temperature fluctuations in the Grand Valley especially in the spring.

Elijah Harrison knows all about the high cost of changing weather.

Two freeze warnings in late April sent him out to the family peach orchards to see what Mother Nature took.

”A lot of times you can get some damage and still have a full crop. It was still looking pretty good. I did see a little bit of damage, but I think there has to be a lot of peaches around still,” Harrison explained.But farming is all about luck and balance.

Enough snow. Enough water. And just the right amount of sun in a year where we’ve watched snow and rain totals climb to record highs.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.