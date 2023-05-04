Naturita and Gateway stretch of CO 141 may close for flood safety

Highest flow levels in 18 years, say officials
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on Highway 141.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHWEST COLORADO (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday afternoon that the stretch of Highway 141 between Naturita and Gateway will likely be closed Friday evening. River levels in the area are predicted to be high, presenting increased flood danger.

The closure will likely come at 5 p.m. Friday, CDOT says, and will remain closed until flood danger subsides. Flow amounts are expected to fluctuate, and CDOT says that more closures may happen in the near future.

“River flows in the area have not been observed at these levels in 18 years. With the flood event expected to peak this Friday, we are taking proactive and cautionary measures at this particular bridge. Engineers and maintenance personnel will be assessing the structural integrity throughout this high-flow event,” said Regional Transportation Director Julie Constan.

The northbound closure point is just north of Naturita and the County Road CC junction near mile marker 64. The southbound closure is just south of Gateway at mile marker 110.

