Rivers continue rising, showers possible through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rivers continue rising, and more of them are now overflowing their banks.

The Gunnison River near Grand Junction - just south of where it joins the Colorado River - was measured at 10.18 feet on Thursday afternoon. That’s below the river’s flood stage, but it’s above the action stage where minor flooding begins to occur along the left bank of the river upstream from the Highway 141 bridge and especially around the gravel quarry. The river is expected to subside to below 10 feet on Saturday morning. It will subside further through Tuesday morning before rising toward its action stage again late next week.

Upstream, the Gunnison River at Delta was measured at 6.60 feet on Thursday afternoon. That’s well below both the action stage and the flood stage. The river is expected to rise to just shy of 7.5 feet on Friday before beginning to subside. At this point, the Gunnison River at Delta is not expected to flood even though several of its tributaries are flooding from Delta to Montrose. The Gunnison River is considerably larger than those smaller creeks and streams and able to handle more water.

Downstream from the junction of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers, the Colorado River near the Colorado-Utah state line was measured at 10.31 feet on Thursday afternoon. The river is rising and is expected to crest just over 11.0 feet early Saturday morning - well below the flood and action stages. The river will then subside through Tuesday afternoon before beginning to rise again next Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dolores River near Bedrock was measured at 7.82 feet on Thursday afternoon. It is expected to rise and crest early Saturday at just shy of 10.0 feet - above its action stage but more than a foot below the flood stage. At the action stage, flooding of nearby pastureland is possible. The river is expected to subside below action stage on Sunday and continue to subside slowly through next Thursday.

Remember, rivers can rise even when no rain has fallen recently. Rivers that run high also run fast. River banks can become saturated, and they break easily. If you’re standing on the banks when they break, you can fall into the fast-flowing river. Even rivers that are not flooding are dangerous, and they are not safe for swimming or other recreation. They may not be safe until at least early June in many cases.

Our Weather Setup

An upper level low pressure circulation along the California Coast has been transporting Pacific moisture northward into Colorado. That has helped to generate some showers in the afternoons, especially over the mountains. Some dry air has infiltrated into the circulation, and that dry air will blow over Colorado tonight and tomorrow. That means abundant sunshine and a break from the showers. Moisture returns Friday evening with a small chance for a few showers. Showers are possible into Saturday morning, but we’ll begin drying out for this weekend.

This Weekend’s Weather

Morning showers on Saturday will give way to clearing during the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with morning lows in the low-to-mid 40s - upper 30s in the coolest areas - across Colorado’s Western Slope.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:10 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two, especially in the evening. High temperatures in the afternoon will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction, 65 degrees around Montrose, 68 degrees around Delta, and 66 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.