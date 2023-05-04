Small rain chances continue through the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The morning round of rain will not be the only rain we could see today, and some additional rain chances continue through the weekend.

Rest of Today

The first round of rain and higher elevation snow is moving north of Interstate 70, but a second round of scattered showers have developed over the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau late this morning and into the early afternoon. That rain and higher elevation snow will move northward like the previous round and could impact Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and other locations along and north of Interstate 70 through the afternoon. Once that band moves through, we should start drying out and skies should start to clear out by the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours.

Flooding Update

The Dolores River continues to be the biggest problem spot with flooding due to snow melt and recent rains. The river is expected to crest at the river gauge near Cisco, Utah on Saturday afternoon at around 16.14 feet--just into major flood stage. River levels will start falling from there, but it will take a while for it to drop below flood stage again. A Flood Warning continues for portions of the Dolores River, including Highway 141 and the town of Gateway, and a Flood Advisory continues farther down the Dolores River and the San Miguel River until further notice.

The Gunnison River near Grand Junction (Whitewater) is expected action stage late this morning, and could bring some minor flooding to low-lying areas around the river bank. It is expected to crest at 10.58 feet on Friday afternoon.

Elkhead Creek near Hayden is expected to crest early Friday morning at 7.96 feet, just shy of minor flood stage. A Flood Warning is in effect for Elkhead Creek until 6 PM Friday.

The Elk River near Milner crested last night at 7.77 feet, just above minor flood stage.

The Yampa River near Deerlodge Park is expected to crest early Saturday afternoon at 13.27 feet, just shy of minor flood stage. A Flood Advisory is in effect for this area, including Dinosaur National Monument, until 9 AM Monday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Yampa River basin until 6 PM Saturday.

The Mancos River near Mancos was expected to wind up being a trouble spot earlier this week. It crested yesterday at 5.77 feet, just shy of minor flood stage.

Small Weekend Rain Chances

Today will likely be the best chance that we see rain in the valleys, but additional small rain chances continue across the Western Slope into Friday and through the weekend as well. Most of the activity will stay in the higher elevations, but some additional rain down in the valleys cannot be ruled out on any day between now and Monday. We’ll start turning drier and warmer again by the middle of next week.

Next 24 Hours

Additional scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through 4 or 5 PM this afternoon in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. We’ll start drying out and skies will start to clear out through the rest of the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Skies will continue to clear out tonight and into early Friday morning with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds and higher elevation scattered showers return on Friday, but most of lower elevations should continue to remain mostly dry. We’ll mention a small rain chance with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.

