Colorado Ski season not finished yet

Several resorts in the mountain areas of Colorado are still open.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re hoping to hit the slopes while they’re still open, we’ve got some welcome news. Six of Colorado’s ski resorts are still open. The closest to Grand Junction is Copper Mountain. The majority of resorts closed late April.

The resorts still open are Loveland, Copper Mountain, Purgatory, Winter Park., Breckenridge, and Arapahoe Basin. Loveland and Copper Mountain are set to close on May 7. Purgatory will close May 14, Winter Park on May 21, Breckenridge May 28 and Arapahoe Basin is targeting June 4.

