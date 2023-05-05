Gateway to hold community meeting about high water levels

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The rise in water levels across many of our rivers and streams across the Western Slope has been a primary concern for the past week. It has led the town of Gateway to host a community meeting.

The meeting will include:

The Emergency Management Director

The National Weather Service (NWS)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current water levels of the Dorles River, how it will affect the town in any way, and the bridge of Highway 141. According to CDOT, the likelihood of closure to Highway 141 is likely due to significantly high water levels. Residents are also encouraged to ask questions that they may have relating to the river levels, emergency topics, and more.

The meeting will begin at 6 pm Friday, May 5, for Gateway residents at the Gateway Community Center.

