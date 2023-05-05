Seven new names added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

Ryan Lowe, 12, of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes an engraving of former El Paso County, Colo.,...
Ryan Lowe, 12, of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes an engraving of former El Paso County, Colo., Detective Micah Flick's name, who worked with his father, on the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The names of the 394 fallen officers have been added to the wall in 2020 and will be read during a virtual candlelight vigil Thursday evening as part of Police Week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:09 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, seven new names will be added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden. These men all died in the line of duty.

Miguel Ortiz, from Department of Homeland Security on August 30th, 2021. Divaid Mize, also from the Department of Homeland Security on December 19th, 2021. Andrew Peery, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on August 7th, 2022, and Dillon Vakoff from the Arvada Police Department on September 11th, 2022.

The past line of duty officers will also be added to the memorial. Now the memorial will remember 349 officers.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Officer-involved shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp

Latest News

d51
Negotiations are underway for D51 and Mesa Valley Education Association
FILE - Denver Nuggets' Dan Issel holds the game ball and is all smiles after scoring his...
Nuggets: Searching for NBA gold at the end of the rainbows
Biochar is being used in two fields in Fruita.
Western Slope farmers use new water saving technique
Sinkhole in road on Colorado 133
High waters leads to sinkholes and mudslides along CO 133